RANT to every store I go to these days asking for change to make it a whole dollar. They always say it’s for charity but they don’t tell you what charity. Sometimes they don’t even give you change back and I have to ask for it like I’m the villain. I carry bills and coins these days for a small item so I give them the exact change.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to establishments that offer plentiful disabled parking! Rant to people who use the disabled pass for parking privilege when the individual it is assigned to is not present with them. Those parking spaces are few and far between, leave them for those individuals who need them!

RANT to everyone in our area who refers to the beautiful red-trunked tree as a “madrone.” Our longtime regional name for that tree has always been “madrona.” Let’s get local, folks!