RAVE to Kaiser Permanente for the planning and staffing that made getting a COVID-19 vaccine easy and pleasant. As soon as the next phase opened up, I received an email from them inviting me to schedule an appointment. Using the provided link, I was able to schedule appointments for my wife and me the next day. The clinic was not crowded and there were lots of friendly staff directing us to the room that was specially set up with many vaccination stations. From the front door to getting the shot was about five minutes and we were done prior to our scheduled appointment time! Rave to the wonderful staff and providers who showed what a well run health care system can do.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the people that rant about petty issues. Rave to all the people that don’t complain about petty issues!