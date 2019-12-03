RAVE to the Kaiser Permanente Bellevue staff for their fabulous care this last year of cancer treatment. They exhibited the utmost professionalism, amazing compassion and care. A big shout out to Dr. Modarressi, Dr. Kent and ALL the infusion nurses. You are the best and I am grateful!
RANT to the Uber driver who flipped me off after I told him not to park in the bike lane when dropping off his fare. If you’re going to drive in our city, get some manners and follow the rules!
