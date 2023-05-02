RAVE to generosity. I was buying coffee and a morning snack at a doughnut shop. I tried to pay with cash and was told pleasantly they don’t take cash, only cards or alternate payments. I fumbled a moment for my card and the customer behind me offered to cover it. I found my card a second later, declined the offer and thanked the guy. It wasn’t lost on me how great it was that a complete stranger offered to cover it without hesitation.

RANT to the Department of Licensing and State Patrol for not enforcing vehicle registration. On my daily commutes, I observe at least a dozen drivers’ vehicles with tabs months to years expired! And the state has the gall to propose taxing us per mile?

RAVE to the Seattle Police Department for doing its job well.