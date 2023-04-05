RAVE to the Community Transit driver who found and turned in my daughter’s AirPods. She learned her lesson about being more mindful about her gear, without the $200 price tag this could have cost her.

RANT to a major tech company for demanding that I sign new terms and conditions or lose some of the functionality of my very expensive iPhone. When I call to see what part of my privacy and terms you want to change, you refuse to list the differences and tell me to manually compare the two very long agreements. This is tech bullying. An additional rant to the users who just sign these documents without knowing what they have given away and thus encouraging this behavior.

RAVE to Miller Community Center for installing a portable toilet after vandals destroyed their two outdoor access permanent bathrooms. You’re much appreciated!