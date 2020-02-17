RANT AND RAVE Rave to the gas station attendants who are always prowling the busy lanes and pumps for spills, dropped trash or any other problems no matter the conditions. Kudos to you, vigilant guardians of the environment and the Costco brand! Rant to the many customers who, despite the entreaties of the pump video screen right in front of them, can’t help but “top off” their tank, one millisecond click of the nozzle at a time. Not only are you far more likely to spill fuel at the pump or overfill your tank, the rest of us in line behind you (and there’s always a line) get to watch your superior intelligence in action while you take two extra minutes to squeeze in another pint of petrol, drop by drop.