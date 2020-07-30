RANT to the firework blasts still occurring nightly and sometimes daily in the Green Lake area. My dog has never been so frightened.

RAVE to the Issaquah Park Operations Supervisor. When blackberry vines and other weeds started growing out over the paved path near the Pickering Barn in Issaquah, I reached out. Not only did he call back promptly, but he had the path edges cleared the next day! That’s what we call fantastic service!

RANT to almost every person/couple that I see out walking their dog and not wearing a mask. Yes, you are outside and the risk is lower, but you are coming into contact with others. Do you think that your dog somehow protects you from the virus? Come on now, get with the program. We want to get out of this chaos!