RAVE to the Washington State Ferries employee at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal who came to find my friend during our catch-up dinner at a restaurant near the ferry dock to tell her that the ferry was now running on time, after previously telling her how late it was. I hadn’t seen my lifelong friend from Colorado since her husband’s funeral six years before, and we had much to catch up on. Thanks for allowing us to seek out as many minutes as possible without her missing the ferry and having to wait for the next one, which was hours later.

RANT to the people who used retractable leashes on their dogs at a busy market. Please don’t! When your dogs ran to greet each other and crisscrossed leashes at my feet, I nearly fell. At 78 years old, I don’t heal so well anymore.