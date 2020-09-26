RANT to the protesters who come to my neighborhood at 11 in the evening, honk, use blow horns and shout. You are diligent in your purpose but disrespectful and disturbing to a community at this hour.

RAVE to our beloved QFC at Manhattan for being so clean during the pandemic. The checkers and all of management are so kind during this time.

RANT to the Bainbridge to Seattle ferry commuter who always spends the first half of the voyage applying her makeup in the seating area (without a mask on, of course) and then when finished, doesn’t bother to put a mask on, even while we are lining up to disembark the ferry in Seattle. Perhaps you have health issues that prevent you from wearing a mask, but I suspect you just don’t want to smudge your makeup. I guess it’s beauty before public safety!