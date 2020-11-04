RAVE to the woman who was also looking for Halloween treat bags at the Totem Lake Fred Meyer the other afternoon. We both were searching for small, Halloween treat bags, but hadn’t been successful. I continued to search and about 10 to 15 minutes later my fellow shopper spotted me, and shared half of the treat bags she had found with me. It was such a bright spot in my day to have this thoughtful connection with a very kind person. Thank you, whoever you are!

RANT to this pandemic for making our family choose which of the dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and even siblings will be allowed to attend my mom’s funeral. A loving, caring, well-loved life deserves more than 30 people to commemorate it. Let’s hope we can get back to normal family gatherings soon.