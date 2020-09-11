RAVE to our fellow campers who gave us their propane after we realized we had forgotten ours. Their kindness meant that our 24-hour camping trip was not interrupted by a trip back into town for this essential. Thankful and eager to pay it forward.

RANT to hikers that blast their music out loud. Especially nowadays, people are hiking to escape loud music and enjoy the beauty and serenity that hiking offers. Use your headphones!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the person who found my driver’s license at the Renton Safeway and turned it in to the Renton police. Rave to the Renton police for delivering it to my door. Rant to me for not being more careful.