RANT to people who put their feet on tables in public spaces.

RAVE to our local Real Change vendor who won a Vendor of the Year award, which all her customers would agree is very well deserved. Congratulations!

RAVE to the compassionate and expert care of the staff at Opal: Food + Body Wisdom. You all guide our loved ones through one of the scariest times in a person’s life and bring hope and healing to those suffering from an eating disorder. The relief you brought to this family was immeasurable. We could not have gotten through this without your help. Thank you.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the workers who helped restore power to Ballard in early October. However, rant to said workers who left plastic, rubber and metal debris around the neighborhood when the work was complete. Who is supposed to pick up that garbage?