RANT to those walking dogs on the Cougar Mountain trails that bag their dog’s poop and leave it on the trail as if some poop fairy will come to take it away.

RAVE to the Paramount Theatre for providing a sensory-friendly performance of “Frozen,” as well as “The Lion King” last year. Families that have a child with special needs appreciate this rare opportunity to go to a show and not have to worry about their child disturbing others. Thankfully, the show is subsidized, making it more affordable for families to attend. It was nice for us to be able to relax and enjoy the show. Our son with Down syndrome expressed his joy and enthusiasm for the musical. Thanks again!

RANT to the size of Paine Field. We enjoy the homey feel of it, but it is too small. There aren’t enough bathrooms, the restaurant can be overwhelming and there aren’t enough chairs, especially when multiple flights arrive/depart at the same time.