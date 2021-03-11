RAVE to Bartell’s in Lake City and the customer who found my envelope of cash and turned it in. I was sure it was gone for good but decided, a couple of weeks later, to ask if they found it. They had my envelope. A customer had found it and turned it in to them and they held on to it until I came back. Thank you honest customer and thank you Bartell’s in Lake City. I really couldn’t afford to lose that amount of money.

RANT to grocery stores that run out of items two days after their new ad comes out. This is happening too often lately.

RAVE to SDOT for replacing speed limit signs around arterial streets in Seattle neighborhoods to acknowledge the reduced speed (in most cases) from 30 mph to 25 mph. This will reduce the frequency and severity of crashes, and make for safer streets for pedestrians and vehicles.