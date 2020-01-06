RANT to the utility knife blades I ordered for coming packaged in such a way that, irony of ironies, a utility knife was needed to open the package.

RAVE to the employees at a local nursery. After rounding up all family members from as far away as Belgium and San Francisco, we rushed to our favorite spot for a family holiday picture – in front of a wall of poinsettias at the nursery. Alas, we arrived 15 minutes after they closed. However, the employees that were still inside not only opened the door for us, but also helped to pose us and take our 2019 family Christmas card picture! The spirit of Christmas was with us this year.

RANT to Amazon for delivering a credit card-size gift card in a 12×16 padded envelope. A 5×7 would have sufficed. Where’s your environmental consciousness?