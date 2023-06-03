RAVE to Angie Mentink, commentator for the Mariners. Her comments are chock-full of technical information and background (much more so than the guys) and I always learn a lot when she is doing commentary. Kudos for succeeding in what is traditionally a man’s world.
RANT to e-scooters on sidewalks. Another day, another confrontation with an e-scooter speeding at me on a sidewalk. When I refused to give way and explained to the rider that e-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks, they told me to mind my own business and not tell them what to do. I think not being run over by a scofflaw on an e-scooter should qualify as minding my own business. Whether stepping over or around e-scooters parked on sidewalks or confronting scofflaw riders, I sincerely believe it’s time to reassess allowing e-scooters in the city. Pedestrian safety should come first.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.