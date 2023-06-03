RAVE to Angie Mentink, commentator for the Mariners. Her comments are chock-full of technical information and background (much more so than the guys) and I always learn a lot when she is doing commentary. Kudos for succeeding in what is traditionally a man’s world.

RANT to e-scooters on sidewalks. Another day, another confrontation with an e-scooter speeding at me on a sidewalk. When I refused to give way and explained to the rider that e-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks, they told me to mind my own business and not tell them what to do. I think not being run over by a scofflaw on an e-scooter should qualify as minding my own business. Whether stepping over or around e-scooters parked on sidewalks or confronting scofflaw riders, I sincerely believe it’s time to reassess allowing e-scooters in the city. Pedestrian safety should come first.