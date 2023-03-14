RANT to a lack of license plates. It’s time for law enforcement agencies to implement regular emphasis enforcement patrols focused on ticketing vehicles missing license plates. The lack of one or more plates is a common thread associated with the current escalation of mail and property crimes throughout our communities.

RANT to the parents of several young boys who sat behind us at a recent circus show. The boys talked their way through the entire evening, making comments like “that looks so easy.” Parents: Please educate your children on proper theater etiquette and consider, perhaps, choosing a matinee if they are unable to manage themselves at an adult performance time!

RAVE to the young woman who helped this old man pay for his parking at a Seattle Center garage when it required a phone to pay, and for refusing to accept my cash reimbursement.