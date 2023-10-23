RANT to the post office that positioned its drive-up mailbox too far away from the curb. You have to get out of your car and step in a puddle to deposit mail. Just move it a foot closer.

RAVE to Harborview. After my wife’s spinal cord injury left her disabled, Harborview’s staff performed her surgery and subsequent rehab. Now, nine weeks later, with their excellent treatment, she can walk, use stairs again and is home and rebuilding her life. Seattle is blessed to have the finest spinal cord injury and trauma center on the West Coast, with a staff who labors with so much compassion and care.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to those who practice tolerance, understanding and patience toward others. Rant to those who judge and complain about other people/businesses — can’t we all just get along in peace?