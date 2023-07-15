RANT AND RAVE Rant to individuals who place dozens of library items on hold and don’t pick them up. Of course, things can happen occasionally to prevent pickup, but some people do this week after week after week. Libraries are already trying to do more with less and this tendency is a total waste of resources. Huge rave to library staff members who keep the wheels of the library system moving.

RAVE to the lovely human who returned my phone when I lost it while walking at St. Edward State Park. I had my 3- and 5-year-old that day and I couldn’t possibly look all over for my phone and had to leave before finding it. You really helped me tremendously and I hope you know how this small act of kindness made a huge difference in a struggling mother’s day.