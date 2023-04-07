RANT AND RAVE Rave to my husband who has been returning abandoned shopping carts to stores in Bellevue for the past several Saturdays. Rant to those who take them and leave them on our streets and to the grocery chains who don’t bother to retrieve them.

RAVE to the Normandy Park Public Works Department for removing a 35-foot lodge pole pine tree that fell into the street after a very windy night. I first saw the fallen tree at about 6:30 a.m. the next morning, and by 9:30 a.m. it was all gone and the street was cleaned of debris.

RANT to the vast majority of local sports broadcasters who depend on tiresome clichés. That being said, I don’t want to throw any of them under the bus. But, having said that, I hope they can find something original to bring to the table before it becomes the straw that broke the camel’s back.