RANT to parents and grandparents who take young children and babies to restaurants that are not kid-friendly and make no effort to control them. We recently went to a restaurant where two tables down, there was a family having dinner out with their children. They let their baby cry and crawl around the restaurant while they were eating and this made it a very poor meal for everyone in the restaurant. The staff I am sure could not say anything to them as we all know the customer is always right, and they would have been dismissed if they asked them to control their child. The staff did come by and apologize. I guess I should have asked to be moved to the other end of the restaurant!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to drivers who stop so pedestrians can safely cross a street. Rant to those pedestrians who don’t show their thanks.