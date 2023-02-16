RANT to developers who use French or British spellings for their project names, such as Harbour Pointe, in order to make the area sound more posh. This practice is really quite taqui.

RAVE to a Snohomish County sheriff. Yesterday, driving immediately after a dialysis session, I couldn’t get my seat belt off at a grocery store and was stuck in my car. Dialysis is exhausting, debilitating and causes much brain confusion and fog. Called 911 and a broadly smiling Snohomish County sheriff appeared. He fixed my backward seat belt with a wide grin for this claustrophobic, confused 79-year-old and released me from my car. Got the dog stroller out and patiently watched, reminding me to close my windows and turn off my car, as I slowly got out of the car and walked into the store. He is definitely one of the GREAT GOOD GUYS! Thanks so much!