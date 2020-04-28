RANT AND RAVE Rant to Walgreens for mixing up my address for my medication delivery. Rave to the FedEx delivery person who realized the address was wrong and called me to get my correct address. I had just run out of my medication, so I was very glad to receive it and I appreciate that he took the time and care to make sure I got it!

RANT to the police officer who was not being careful when she arrived at our house the other night. Our security alarm was not turned off soon enough and she arrived at the door without a mask and stood only 2 to 3 feet away from me. We are elderly and are practicing social distancing for our protection. She grossly violated our space and possibly our safety.