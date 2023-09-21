RAVE to the person on my kayaking tour who saw me crying after an argument with my family. They walked right up to me and consoled me while I was sobbing. They had no idea who I was but still took the time to make sure I felt OK. Later I found out that they are a parent of three and a teacher. To that person, thank you. My day wouldn’t have gone well if you hadn’t been there. You are the kindest soul I have ever met.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to rude delivery drivers who easily could pull over and park on residential streets but instead stop in the middle of the street and make others wait as they look for addresses, wait for signatures, etc. Rave to the ones who do take the time and show consideration by simply finding an open space and walking the few extra steps to their delivery.