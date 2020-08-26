RAVE to the two clever crows (an attempted murder) for figuring out how to steal eggs from the neighbor’s hen house. We enjoy watching you fly by with an egg in your beak.

RANT to the person or people who threw rocks through the stained glass windows at Central Lutheran Church near Cal Anderson Park. For over 30 years that church has been providing hot lunch for two days each and every week to homeless and low-income individuals. Peaceful protest has an important place in our democracy, vandalism does not.

RAVE to the delicious ice cream at Husky Deli in West Seattle. Homemade and truly yummy. Whenever the limitations caused by this pandemic leave me feeling a bit low, a healthy scoop of Kona Koka Rum is sure to lift my spirits.