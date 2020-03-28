RAVE to the young man who gave us a jump when our car wouldn’t start at the West Seattle Thriftway the other day. Being older, we called in our order for pick up, not thinking about the fact that we hadn’t started our car for weeks. It did start, slowly, at home, but wouldn’t at the store. We will do our best to pay it forward.

RANT to the Jump bikes that remain on the streets spreading germs from one rider to another during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to our amazing, local online service that allows pickup of groceries. Rant to the same service that does not allow selection of a delivery window due to a faulty web site. Pay more for delivery, or pickup your favorite virus at a real store.