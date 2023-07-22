RAVE and a big thank-you to the couple sitting close to us at Toscano’s where we were having dinner to celebrate our 45th wedding anniversary. When we were ready to pay our bill, we were told the couple had picked up our bill for the bottle of wine we were enjoying. They had already left the restaurant so we could not thank them, but the gesture made our day. We are looking for a time when we can play it forward.

RANT to department stores that started advertising back-to-school sales in late June.

RAVE to the people walking past my rental house in Lake Forest Park in late May. They saw the fence around the trash cans on fire and alerted the tenants. If not for them, my house would have caught fire and burned down. I don’t know who you are, but thank you, thank you so much!