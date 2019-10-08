RANT to those who misuse the carpool lane. I commute across the 520 bridge and have noticed numerous carpool-lane violators day in and day out. One day, during my evening commute last month, I decided to count violators who passed me during the time it took me to cross Lake Washington. I counted 45 cars and business vehicles, most with just one occupant. Other than the buses, there were only a handful of vehicles with three or more occupants driving in the restricted lane. Why have carpool lanes if the state won’t bother to police them? I presume the state could use the money. Perhaps they could start there.

RAVE to the Seattle Fire Department for very professionally and gently carrying my critically ill wife down a steep flight of stairs to a more comfortable bed.