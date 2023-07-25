RAVE to the younger concertgoer who grabbed me and led me in a dance the other night at the Lyle Lovett concert at Chateau Ste. Michelle. I am an (ahem) older woman and they enthusiastically told me they hoped to be like me when they were older. It elevated an already lovely evening. I wish I would have told them that. Never underestimate the power of your words and actions! And Rave the worker who alerted me and my husband to a spot in general seating where someone had just left.

RANT to the constant traffic mess that is the entire length of West Mercer Street. Perhaps the city can recruit an AI to synchronize the traffic lights and relieve us from idling and wasting gas.

RAVE to the adorable 21-year-old who brought their guitar to Luther Burbank Park the other night and serenaded everyone with their sweet music.