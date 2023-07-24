RAVE to the staff and climbers at the Seattle Bouldering Project in Fremont for their quick and compassionate assistance after this septuagenarian tripped and fell as she crossed the street near the gym. They went above and beyond to make sure that I made it safely to a nearby emergency room. Many thanks!

RANT to the spectator who caused a crash at the Tour de France.

RAVE to the nice, young individual at the Ballard Seafood Festival who treated me to a delicious scallop dish. You made my day. Thank you.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who don’t vote. Issues on the ballot that affect everyone should not be decided by the percentage of people who do vote. It doesn’t cost a voter anything except a little time and effort because it’s free and by mail. Rave to voters who do vote.