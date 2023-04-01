RANT AND RAVE Rave to the people who have been cleaning up I-405 Eastside. It looks great! Thanks so much! The litter everywhere in our beautiful state has been terrible lately. Rant to companies who adopt a highway and don’t do anything but get free advertising.

RANT to all local TV stations for not showing Washington women’s basketball at WNIT.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to three separate state crews cleaning up litter on Interstate 5 between Olympia and Seattle. Rant to all the folks who throw trash onto our freeways. Give the city a break and do your part. Just clean up after yourselves.

RAVE to motorists who leave a car-length space in between vehicles while waiting at a traffic signal. As taught in the Drivers Instruction Manual, this practice provides an ample air buffer should your vehicle be struck from behind and, also, to give yourself an “out” should the vehicle in front become immobile.