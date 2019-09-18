RANT to Sound Transit for poor customer service while construction continues at the Tukwila International Boulevard Station. It would be helpful if someone directed people around the maze of construction work to available parking spaces. Before the Husky and Mariners games last Saturday, drivers left thinking no parking was available. I directed several people to an area where many spots were available.

RAVE to the Seattle Storm for an exciting season. It was an amazing journey! Looking forward to next season.