By

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the unpleasant U.S. Customs officers at the U.S./Canada border crossing in Blaine. You can get your messages across without the attitude. Rave to the consistently welcoming officers at the Canadian border.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the legislators who are charging hybrid-car owners for electric-vehicle-charging stations. Rave for the new electric-vehicle-charging stations that I will now be able to use!

 

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories