RANT AND RAVE Rant to the unpleasant U.S. Customs officers at the U.S./Canada border crossing in Blaine. You can get your messages across without the attitude. Rave to the consistently welcoming officers at the Canadian border.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the legislators who are charging hybrid-car owners for electric-vehicle-charging stations. Rave for the new electric-vehicle-charging stations that I will now be able to use!