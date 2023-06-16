RAVE to good people! The morning after a very long travel day, I went for coffee at our usual neighborhood spot. Unbeknown to me, I was separated from my cellphone sometime during that outing. Unfortunately, I had set the phone to airplane mode, so I couldn’t locate it. After looking everywhere I could think of, I was ready to go get a new phone when my husband’s phone received a call from someone who was standing in front of our building — with my phone! Clearly a resourceful person, they’d found it near the coffee shop and managed to track me down. I am so very grateful for their efforts — anyone who has lost their phone knows exactly what I was feeling. They wouldn’t accept any reward — so I promised to pay it forward. Thanks again, you’re my hero!