RAVE to the new ferry terminal — it’s beautiful and gave me the first sense of pride in Seattle’s downtown infrastructure in quite a while. Here’s to hoping the rest of the waterfront projects are completed soon, because it’s an unholy mess of construction down there!

RANT to our telephone company for failing to repair a landline that has had no dial tone for two weeks, for giving us five different repair appointments and none were kept. We are senior citizens and depend on our telephone to contact our doctors for help.

RANT to local TV news for showing the latest robber or burglar loosely masked, but don’t take time for a close-up facial view. It will help make more identities possible. Create more opportunities for arrests. Create time by reducing the minutes spent on the too-frequent weather reports!