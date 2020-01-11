RAVE to Couth Buzzard Books in Greenwood for realizing Christmas is not easy for everyone. They were open, served food and hot drinks, and even had presents. This is the kind of humanistic action we need more of.

RANT to the young woman and her son riding bikes on the sidewalk on 40th Avenue Northeast in Wedgwood. I was walking my dog, with a headband, my hood up and no headphones. I heard someone start yelling behind me. When I turned around, she and her son were already upon me (they were riding too fast for conditions, considering they were overtaking a pedestrian and a dog). They swerved to the grass, and my dog and I jumped the other way. Scared the heck out of both of us. Sad when pedestrians don’t feel safe on the sidewalk!