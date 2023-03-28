RANT to an unnamed dollar store that not only raised everything in the store by 25% but made all of its products smaller.

RAVE to The Naked Grocer for being a champion of zero waste that Seattle desperately needs. Its dedication to supporting farms and businesses all while promoting an affordable, sustainable lifestyle is a breath of fresh air.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to terms of endearment: If you are not related to me, quit calling me “honey” or “sweetie” or “darling.” Rave to oxymorons such as “jumbo shrimp.”

RAVE to the unknown person who found and mailed the stamped, addressed envelope that included my tax information. It was dropped in the street (I think). Two days later it arrived at the accountant’s office. You saved us months of identity-theft worry and helped us realize again that there are many good people out there.