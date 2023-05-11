RANT to a Lake City store for not providing recycling bins either for customers or for their own toss-aways, or at the least taking the time to separate recyclables from their garbage bins (especially the easily recyclable plastic water bottles).

RAVE to the young man at Shoreline Costco who picked up my wallet that I left on the checkout counter and called me to let me know they had it. I so appreciate the honesty! Thank you.

RANT to the cable company that is constantly disputing with channels. It seems like I am always missing one channel. They tell me they do it because the stations want them to pay too much to carry the channel. They don’t want to pass the cost on to us and want to keep our bill lower. With 1½ years left on my contract and no changes made, my bill just jumped $38. I’m confused.