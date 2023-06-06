RAVE to the person who boarded bus #32 going from Seattle Center to Seattle Children’s Hospital, spied a phone that had been left on a seat and brought it to the driver. I wish you’d seen the young woman who grabbed a ride from a friend and met the bus at the end of its route. She literally jumped for joy upon being reunited with her phone.

RANT to Major League Baseball players that still chew tobacco during games. Chew it at home where you are not a role model for my kids.

RAVE to coffee shops that offer “for here” mugs and accept reusable cups. In addition to minimizing waste, I find these vessels to be more pleasant to drink from than their disposable counterparts.

RANT to the airline that is too cheap to serve breakfast on an overnight flight from Seattle to Paris. They only serve it to their first class passengers.