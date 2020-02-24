RAVE to the person at the Rainier Beach Community Center pool desk who quickly corrected my mistake when buying passes the other day. He listened very well to my plea for help in getting my wife in after I had gone in with our grandkids. He then facilitated her entrance even though she might have been too late.

RANT to medical centers that charge online processing fees. Glad we noticed it. Snail mail it is.

RAVE to the young man working at the food truck in the Big Lots parking lot in Lynnwood. My husband pulled in there because he hit a curb and ruined a tire. He was confused and this kind person helped him call me, changed the tire and gave him a bottle of cold water to drink. His help and thoughtfulness in a stressful situation made it better. We thanked him and just hope he really understands how much we appreciated his help.