RANT to a major coffee chain. I was anticipating having a “fresh” blueberry scone with my afternoon tea. Imagine my surprise, when I purchased one on Jan. 20, and asked to have the plastic left on so I could take it home. As I unwrapped the scone, I noticed the product was made Nov. 9. I’m not sure how this item can be classified as fresh and now am wondering which other bakery products are not fresh.

RAVE to the Fremont neighbors who befriended a homeless man, gave him dignity through recognition and acceptance, who wrote a beautiful obituary for him, and are planning a small gathering to honor his memory.

RANT to my dog Elliot for lying on top of me during the middle of the night protecting me. You’re too heavy. Go back to sleeping in the bathtub.