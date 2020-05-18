RAVE to all of the organizations that have created solo biking scavenger hunts and other activities during the stay at home order. These have helped us stay sane and healthy, especially as the weather gets nicer and we get the itch to spend our days outside. There are only so many routes we want to bike over and over while avoiding the more popular trails.

RANT to those who refuse to social distance and wear masks, and feel businesses should open immediately. All because they do not feel or believe this is a real health issue. I think they should spend some time with the surviving family members of those who have died of COVID-19, but maybe taking a bit of time caring about others would take too much of their precious time not devoted to their issue.