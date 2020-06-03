RANT to unleashed dogs. Dogs in public parks on or near the bike/pedestrian paths should always be on leashes. In a Mercer Island park, I bicycled by three ladies on the path with three labradoodles, all off leash. One of the dogs dragging its leash. A few minutes later, a ride companion came by the same ladies and a dog ran across the path headed to its owner and collided with my friend’s front wheel. My friend ended up with a broken helmet, damaged bike and broken ribs. Dog owners, please be more responsible. A dog off leash is unpredictable and dangerous.

RAVE to all the people who follow the guidelines for when to wear masks, know the importance of social distancing and follow it. We all are working at this together and need to be supportive of each other. Model what you want. Be careful of being judgmental.