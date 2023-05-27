RAVE to Seattle Parks for the clear new decals on the shared path at Green Lake to show bikes and pedestrians their lanes. Here’s to a collision-free summer.

RANT to the City, County and SDOT for letting all these truck drivers park their big rig trucks all over the city streets and our beautiful parks like its one big truck stop.

RAVE to the Seattle Kraken. Thank you for the last several weeks of truly fun actions for the entire region. You have truly been a fun team to watch. Yes, you lost this postseason. But, for the next seasons, I am your fan.

RANT to our local drugstore chain and their big box competitor down the street. They both carry electric razors, but neither of them sells the replacement blades! I’m trying to support brick-and-mortar businesses, but they’re sure making it hard to do so.