RANT AND RAVE Rant to hotel reviewers who write “bed was comfy.” What does that mean? What’s comfy to you may not be to someone else. As someone with a messed-up back, I really need to know if it was firm, soft, or in-between and I bet others would appreciate it too. Rave to the tiny minority who give the specifics.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to traffic reporters who use the word “accident” to report crashes nowadays. A crash is a crash; report it that way. Only a small minority of crashes are accidental (such as one caused by a blown tire). Most are the result of a driver’s bad actions like speeding, distracted/reckless driving and not following the rules of the road. These are violations of the law and they result in crashes, not accidents. Rave to traffic reporters who make an effort to use terminology that aligns with the circumstances.