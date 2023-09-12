RANT to barking dogs on buses. My entire ride the other week was serenaded with barking from a dog in the back of the bus. I thought it was an anomaly. But it happened again the following week. An owner sitting across from me looked down impassively as their dog barked incessantly during our ride downtown.

RAVE to the kind and honest soul who found my tween daughter’s backpack in a restroom stall at the Nintendo Live event on Sunday, Sept. 3, and turned it in to the lost and found. We had already left the event and raced back when we realized it was gone. There it was, safe and sound, wallet and pricey Switch system all there. Tears of gratitude were shed and she learned two valuable life lessons — keep track of your valuables, and there are wonderful, trustworthy people in Seattle! Your karma is intact, my friend!