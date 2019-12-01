RAVE to the 911 dispatcher who called the Seattle Fire Department to check on a woman lying asleep on the sidewalk in the University District, in this very cold weather. The kindness shown to try to help her, listening patiently and offering to help as best they could was wonderful! Thanks to each of you!

RANT to businesses and medical establishments that allow you to make an appointment online but never respond to the request. Remove this option from your website if you can’t be bothered to check it.