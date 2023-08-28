RAVE and thank you to the person that turned in the wallet my husband left at the Maple Valley Safeway self-checkout. I was already trying to figure out what we all had to do (credit cards, driver’s license, etc.) when he returned with the wallet. So great to know there are still kind, honest people out there.

RANT to the campers who built a fire pit at Anderson Lake. There was a big sign at the trailhead that said, ”NO CAMPFIRES.” These are pristine, fragile sites that require a “leave no trace” approach. What were you thinking? Oh, I think you weren’t! As of this writing, there are a minimum of three major fires burning in the North Cascades.

RANT to those who plant rhododendrons and azaleas in full sun and then neglect to water them during the long dry spells of summer. What a waste to see these plants die.