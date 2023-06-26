RANT to the temporary license plate policy here in Washington. Most of the time the small paper license either is not posted in the rear window like it should, or is not visible because the window is tinted or slanted. Why do we even bother? Instead, can’t a number of reusable metal temporary plates be made and installed where the permanent rear license plate should go?

RAVE to the competent and friendly police officers directing traffic in downtown Mercer Island. We appreciate your efforts, rain or shine, to help us get around during construction!

RANT to the rude airline passenger who lied to a flight attendant in order to get a better seat. The person who actually paid for the seat came on at the last minute and the rude passenger would not move back to their assigned seat. Karma will get you one day.